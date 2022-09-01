SANDRA KAY METHENY-WINNINGS 76, of DuPont City, was called home on August 15, 2022 following a short illness.
Second youngest of 7 siblings, she was preceded in death by her parents, Alvie Richmond and Helen Richmond.
Sandra was born in Beckley and lived most of her life in Belle. Sandra sold real estate for Century 21 for 30 plus years and was also a musician. She was a drummer and sang lead in her younger years and played piano casually later. She could accomplish anything she set her mind to and was known all over the valley. Very talented, she could do anything from being a miner, a care giver, or remodeling her home. She was the glue of the family and loved her family with all she had to give.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Kenneth Winnings; middle child, James Metheny III; grandson, Chaz Richardson and granddaughter, Melanie Metheny.
Sandra leaves behind her daughter, Leisa Wellington; son, Rock Metheny; all 6 siblings; 3 grandsons; 10 great grandchildren and 13 nieces and nephews.
Sandra chose to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mt. Juliet United Methodist Church, 4th St. in Belle, with David Peters officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the celebration of life at the church on Saturday.