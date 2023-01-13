Thank you for Reading.

SANDRA KAY MILAM, 74, of Elkview, WV, died peacefully on January 10, 2023, after an illness.

Born November 15, 1948, to Rufus and Lila Jarrett of St. Albans, WV, Kay was a loving wife, mother, teacher, and friend. She spent over thirty years working in Kanawha County Schools, serving most of her career at Herbert Hoover High School and John Adams Middle School. She considered every student one of "her kids," and although she never taught in the classroom, many considered her their favorite teacher. She also served most of her adult life in various capacities at Elkview Baptist Church. She will be missed by the community that adopted her as one of their own when she married in 1968.

Tags

Recommended for you