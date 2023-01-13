SANDRA KAY MILAM, 74, of Elkview, WV, died peacefully on January 10, 2023, after an illness.
Born November 15, 1948, to Rufus and Lila Jarrett of St. Albans, WV, Kay was a loving wife, mother, teacher, and friend. She spent over thirty years working in Kanawha County Schools, serving most of her career at Herbert Hoover High School and John Adams Middle School. She considered every student one of "her kids," and although she never taught in the classroom, many considered her their favorite teacher. She also served most of her adult life in various capacities at Elkview Baptist Church. She will be missed by the community that adopted her as one of their own when she married in 1968.
Kay was preceded in death by her cherished husband of 49 years, Richard Milam. They were a team who worked, played, and served the community together. She was also a loving mother to Travis (Jackie) of Pfafftown, NC, and Ruth Ann Milam of Elkview. Her beloved grandsons Micah and Jonah Milam of Frederick, MD, and Isaiah and Dalton Milam of Pfafftown, NC, remember her as the loving MawMaw who played games, watched House Hunters, and generally let them do what they wanted to do. Special granddaughter, Sarah (Cody) Carnefix, of Liberty, WV, remains the only girl, and Kay treasured her relationship with her "red-headed step son," Chad (Ryanne) Parker, of Charleston, WV.
Kay was also preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Lila Jarrett. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her brother, Donald (Connie) Jarrett of Noblesville, IN, brothers-in-law David (Charlene) Milam and William (Darlene) Milam, sisters-in-law Anna Lynn, Janet Rogers, Mary Rogers, and Lois Pendleberry, and many nieces, nephews, and friends she considered family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross Lanes Christian School (Mrs. Milam Memorial Fund, www.crosslanes.org), First Presbyterian Church of Pilot Mountain, NC, or to the local educational, children's, or faith-based charity of your choice.
Funeral services will be held at Elkview Baptist Church on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3 p.m., with a visitation on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 5 - 7 p.m.