Sandra Kay Mitchell

SANDRA KAY "SANDI" MITCHELL 69 of Buffalo passed away Sunday January 31, 2021 at St. Mary's Medical Center following a short illness. She was a 1969 graduate of Buffalo High School and was a member of the Buffalo Church of God. She started her career as a licensed beautician and later retired from Kanawha Sales. She loved to craft and started her own crafting business "Country Kissed Crafts."
Born March 11, 1951 she was the daughter of the late James E. Stover and Reba M. Whittington Phillips. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Stover and sister in law, Ramona Stover.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, James "Jim" Mitchell; daughter Jennifer (Eric) Nazarewycz of Buffalo; son, Jimmy (Nichole) Mitchell of Red House; grandchildren, Jake Smith, Emma Nazarewycz, Adison Mitchell, Jesse Nazarewycz, and Austin Mitchell. Sandi is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday February 4, 2021 at Buffalo Church of God. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.