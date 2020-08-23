SANDRA KAY "MOO" DINGESS, 68, of Van, WV passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospice. She was born February 28, 1952 and was a daughter of the late Dennis Freeman Brown and Kathleen Carpenter Brown. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sisters Linda Price and Retta Susie Hager; and brothers Larry K. Brown and Doug Brown.
She was a 1970 graduate of Van High School, a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 121, and worked at Market Express and Medicine Stop Deli. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and Nonny. Most everyone knew her as "Moo".
She is survived by her husband David Lee Dingess; sons, David Dingess II (Trena) and Joey Dingess (Alicia); brothers, Roger Dale Brown (Debra) of Dunbar, WV and Barry Lyle Brown (Connie) of Bob White, WV; sister, Patsey Gale Evans of Uneeda, WV; grandchildren, Caden Dingess, Carly Dingess, Josh Brown, Cody Brown, and Hannah Brown ; and great-grandchildren, Cindel Brown, and Elliot Brown.
Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 24, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Steve Burns, Wayne McCray, and John Ryan officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison, WV.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.
