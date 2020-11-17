SANDRA KAY RABEL, 73 of Hutchinson Island, Florida and Hurricane, West Virginia entered heaven on November 16, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Sandra was born on September 26, 1947 in St. Albans, West Virginia to the late Kyle and Grace Ferrell. Sandra was a 1965 graduate of St. Albans High School and a 1969 graduate of Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana.
After graduation, she moved back to West Virginia where she worked in the Secretary of State office for several years. After the birth of her daughter, she left to be a full-time mother. She was an accomplished musician and served many years as the organist for Fifth Ave, Church of God as well as playing for many wedding throughout the Kanawha Valley. Sandra served several years with her good friend Joby Taylor as a college recruiter for Anderson University on college day for Kanawha County Schools.
After moving to Hurricane, WV she became a part of Teays Valley Church of God. While in Florida, she attended Vero Beach Church of God but always considered Teays Valley her home church.
Sandra loved to travel, read, and work on Genealogy. Besides tracing her family history back centuries, she also recorded the location and occupants of many private cemeteries for the Archives of the State of West Virginia. While dealing with MS, she never let it rule her life. She not only believed that through God all things are possible but had the determination to live it every day.
Sandra was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kylie Miller.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 48 years, Steve; her daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and Chris Miller of Saint Albans; and her two granddaughters whom she loved dearly, Kaitlyn and Kendall Miller.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Frame for the wonderful care he gave Sandra through the years. They also want to thank Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt and Pastor Dave Bowan for the many visits, prayers, and encouragement they have given Sandra.
Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be no visitation. The family will hold a private graveside service in Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans with Pastor Dr. Melissa Pratt and Pastor Dave Bowan officiating.
To honor Sandra's memory, the family ask donations to be made to Teays Valley Church of God Building Fund at P.O. Box 270, Scott Depot, WV 25560.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.