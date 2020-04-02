Sandra Kay (Richards) Yeager

SANDRA KAY "SANDY" (RICHARDS) YEAGER, 76, of Grantsville, gained her angel wings on March 31, 2020, at Minnie Hamilton Health Care, Grantsville. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be no public service. A private family service will be held on Thursday April 2, at the Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville, W.Va.
Funerals for Thursday, April 2, 2020
Cox, Raymond - 1 p.m., Ferrell Cemetery, Harmony.
Hemlepp, Pauline - 11:30 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Nichols, Ronzel - 4 p.m., Hebron Cemetery.
Payne, Nancy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Williams, Romeo - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.