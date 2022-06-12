Thank you for Reading.

Sandra Kay Rupel
SANDRA KAY RUPEL, age 77, of South Charleston, passed away Friday June 10, 2022 at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a short illness.

She was born February 2, 1945 in Charleston daughter of the late Fred Graves and Doris Graves. She is also preceded in death by her husband, David Rupel.

She worked for Blair and Company and various other accounting agencies in Charleston. She loved nothing more than spending time with and going on adventures with her daughter and best friend, Tracy.

She is survived by her daughter Tracy Rupel, her fiancé' Andy Rabel; brother Michael Graves, his wife Terri; cousin, Teresa Blankenship; Little Cat, Panther, and Tangelo.

She was laid to rest with her husband in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial VA Cemetery, Institute, WV.

Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.

Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.

