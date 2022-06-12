Sandra Kay Rupel Jun 12, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SANDRA KAY RUPEL, age 77, of South Charleston, passed away Friday June 10, 2022 at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a short illness.She was born February 2, 1945 in Charleston daughter of the late Fred Graves and Doris Graves. She is also preceded in death by her husband, David Rupel.She worked for Blair and Company and various other accounting agencies in Charleston. She loved nothing more than spending time with and going on adventures with her daughter and best friend, Tracy.She is survived by her daughter Tracy Rupel, her fiancé' Andy Rabel; brother Michael Graves, his wife Terri; cousin, Teresa Blankenship; Little Cat, Panther, and Tangelo.She was laid to rest with her husband in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial VA Cemetery, Institute, WV.Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tracy Rupel Charleston Zoology Terri Doris Graves Andy Rabel Sandra Kay Rupel David Rupel Recommended for you Local Spotlight James “Little” Daugherty Donna Louise (Samms) Short Blank Douglas Edward Hudson Paul Wayne Simmons Archie Dale Skiles Keith Edward Bailey Edith Augusta Minner McCormick Carol Lou Pettry Garlow Kimberly S. Chaney Richard Dale Garnes Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort