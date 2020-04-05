Sandra Kay Wright

God grants this world special souls with no need of recognition or public praise, but whose life's purpose is to love family unconditionally, develop meaningful relationships with others, and nourish family to be the greatest people in the community.
SANDRA KAY "SANDY" WRIGHT, 77, lived her life as one of God's special souls to so many. Her grandkids (and some honored friends) awaited anxiously for Sandy's Christmas delivery of Home-made peanut butter fudge and large Tupperware container of Nuts and Bolts. Community members were in AWE over her work with the her counted cross stitch art.
Sandy made sure her Pastor, Lee Darnell and Church, God's Tabernacle of Praise, always had what they needed to minister to the community. Cooking, cleaning the building, or simply making sure Pastor Lee had water on Sundays this special soul was a blessing to so many.
So today God informed us He has waited for Sandy long enough. At 1:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, April 3, 2020, The Lord requested Sandy home. While as a family, a church, and a community we grieve in our loss, we celebrate her Glorious Day! We pray today NEW special souls will rise up and and serve as Sandy did with self sacrificing love of God and others.
Her husband, Thomas "Tom" Wright, beat her to Jesus due to the big plans he had to make for her arrival. Sandy is survived by various special souls in training daughter, Cathi (husband Fred) Whaples; son, Tommy (wife Angie) Wright; and special son, Billy (wife Sheila) Garten; with seven amazing grandkids (Bobby, Allen, Beth, Elaina, Robbie, Andrew, Brady, Amanda, and Lydia). She is also survived by her brother, Kenny Fox (Lolita).
A FAMILY ONLY funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 7, and may be viewed online at www.kellerfuneralhome.net.
The family extends an invitation to gather at her home from 12 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, to share some food, drink, and lots of memories. The Open House for Sandy is at 4908 Kentucky Street, South Charleston.
Out of Sandy's generous heart, humility, and passion for helping others, in lieu of flowers, we are asking you to make a donation to God's Tabernacle of Praise, 5711 Kanawaha Turnpike, St.Albans, WV 25177.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.