SANDRA KELLY KIRK, 73 of Charleston, passed away, Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
She was born November 16, 1947 to the late Pearl and Carrie Kelly. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Edward "Tom" and Robert "Bob" Kelly.
Sandra was a copywriter for the former Stone & Thomas Dept. Store, WQBE and V100 Radio Stations. She was also a Christian and a former member of Maple Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Carrie; brothers, Paul (Dolores) and Daniel (Barbara) Kelly; sister, Rose Hunter; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Per her wishes, cremation will be honored and there will be a private family memorial service held at a later date.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements. The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com