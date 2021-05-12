SANDRA L. MALLORY died on April 20 in Cleveland, Ohio, with three daughters at her bedside, and a fourth, who predeceased her, as always, in Sandy's heart. Sandy was 66 years old.
Born near Clarksburg, West Virginia, Sandy was the oldest of three children. Throughout her life, Sandy lived in both West Virginia and neighboring Ohio. She spent the happiest part of her career at Process Strategies, in South Charleston, where she met some of the people that would become her greatest friends. In retirement, Sandy enjoyed traveling. Recently Sandy relocated to Avon Lake, Ohio, splitting her time between her family and riding her horse, Maggie.
Sandy was admired for her boundless energy and positive attitude. Her courageous fight with cancer didn't define her, but the approach she brought to the battle did. In a letter Sandy wrote to her friends and family following her diagnosis, she explained: "I have learned from my experiences that while the situation may be difficult to accept, a lot depends on your attitude".
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Mallory, mother, Celia Fox, and daughter, Jacklyn Kettering. She will be lovingly remembered by her father Walter Sinclair (Luella), daughters Tracy Kettering (Matt Lynch), Alixandra Olitzky (Russel Tarry), and Laura Bokey, grandchildren (Clara, Everett, and Ryan), brothers William Sinclair (Robbie) and Richard Sinclair (Stephanie Rupert), and her dog (Molly) and grandpup (Mata Hari).
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Foundation for Women's Cancer at https://www.foundationforwomenscancer.org.