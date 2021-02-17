SANDRA LEE HARPER, 78, of Van went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother Jess and Dorothy Carroll; and her son Barry Russell Harper.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother and had a host of friends and neighbors.
She is survived by her sister, Alice Joy Perry of South Carolina and brother Tommy Ferguson of Huntington; children, Kathy (Tony) Petry of Van and Karen (Richard) White of Van; grandchildren, Mandy Ball of Van, Athena Petry of Charleston, Rae Lynn Whitlow of Charleston, Katie Adkins of Van, Brandon Harper of Morgantown, Justin Harper of James Creek, Phoenix Lowther, Shalee Petry and Addison Petry of Van; great grandchildren, Trent Bailey of Jackson County, Mileena Maynard and Aiden Adkins of Van and Matthew Harper of Morgantown.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Pastor Chip Frame officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Cemetery, Barboursville, WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.