SANDRA LEE JONES, 77, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on May 14, 2020, at CAMC Women and Children's Hospital with her family by her side. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family, and there will be a public celebration of Sandra's life, which will be announced at a later date. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood is in charge of arrangements.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Beckwith, Linda - 1:30 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Eckenrode, Betty - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Green, Lonnie A., Jr. - 2 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.
Richards, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Ward Cemetery, Ward.
Wilson, Deborah - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Wiseman, Ruby - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.