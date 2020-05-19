Sandra Lee Jones

SANDRA LEE JONES, 77, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on May 14, 2020, at CAMC Women and Children's Hospital with her family by her side. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family, and there will be a public celebration of Sandra's life, which will be announced at a later date. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood is in charge of arrangements.

