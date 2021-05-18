SANDRA LEE TUCKER, 83, of Elkview, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 with her family by her side.
She was born, in Witcher, WV to the late Ira & Viva Gillenwater Paxton. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Henry Delbert Tucker; step-son Hank Tucker; step-daughter, Connie Walker; and brother, Grover (Sylvia) Paxton.
Sandra was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She attended Spring Fork Baptist Church. She retired from the State of WV with 20 plus years of service. Sandra loved to take care of & help people. She enjoyed crocheting in her pastime and had a special talent for spoiling her grandchildren & great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Mike) Pritt; sons, Tim Stricker, Larry (Renay) Stricker, and Mark Stricker; step-daughters, Vonetta (Steve) Horan, Jackie Stover, Rita (Tony) Gaylor, and Crystal (Dan) Stepp; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
Family would like to send a special "Thank You" to Jessica Pritt & Hospice staff for their tender love and care for Sandra, and also to Rebecca, for all the time and care you gave to "our" mother during this difficult year.
The service will begin 11 a.m., Thursday, May 20, at Hafer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 19, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25701.