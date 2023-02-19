Sandra Louise (Carter) Abnathy Feb 19, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SANDRA LOUISE (CARTER) ABNATHY, 75, departed this earth on January 31, 2023 to join her Heavenly Father.She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Thomas Abnathy, and her loving parents.She leaves behind sons, Thomas Abnathy, Jr, Charles Abnathy: daughters, Lori Abnathy and Carin Abnathy; 7 grandchildren; 3 sisters, and 5 brothers.Cherished by friends and family alike, Sandra was a deeply spiritual person who practiced mediation daily and enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and baking.A memorial service and burial will be held at Grandview Memorial Park on Friday, March 3 at 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Ira Bevan Whited Barry Michael Rutledge Gregory “Trevor” Harrison Robert Davis Frederick E. Hicks Jr. Danny Ray Brammer Donna Ruth (Kee) Belcher Larry Wayne Richards Jewel M. Smith Robert M. Pedley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 19, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen