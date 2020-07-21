SANDRA LYNN "SANDI" JONES, 61 of Buffalo passed away Sunday July 19, 2020 ather home. She was a 1976 graduate of Buffalo High School.
Born September 10, 1958 she was the daughter of the late Howard "Tom" Stover and Martha Parsons Stover.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Larry Jones; daughter, Marcie (Jason) Jividen of Latrobe PA; son, Corey (Jenipher) Jones of Princeton; brothers, Tommy (Karen) Stover of Buffalo and Gary (Marie) Stover of Taylor MI; sister, Dola Hill of Nitro; grandchildren, Wesley Jividen, Rebecca Jividen, Zoe` Jones and Sage Jones.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday July 23, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Given Cemetery, Given. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday July 22, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, WV is in charge of arrangements.