Sandra Noreen Stone Walton

SANDRA (SANDIE) NOREEN STONE WALTON, aged 77, of Ronceverte, WV, passed away on the eighth of March, 2021, after a courageous battle against cancer.
Born December 1st, 1944, in Clintonville, WV to the late Joseph and Ronelda Stone, moving to Ronceverte after birth, which became her life-long residence.
Sandra Walton graduated from Greenbrier High School, 1963, going from there into beauty school. She worked at Fairlea Beauty Shop before marrying Opie Edward Walton in October of 1970. She operated a day care center from her home for many years, and was loved by all her children and parents.
Having many interests, Sandra enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, traveling, shopping, collecting cookbooks, and anything hand-crafted. She loved going to their camp on Greenbrier River to relax with family and friends.
Sandra was a deacon at Ronceverte Presbyterian Church, belonged to Ronceverte Women's Club, was a member of TOPP's, and Ronceverte Lion's Club.
Sandra is survived by her husband of fifty years, Opie Edward Walton, of Ronceverte, mother-in-law, Colleen, step mother Connie Stone. children, Russell (Cindy), Robin, grandchildren Joe, Shane, and Adrianna Shockley, great-grandchild, Justin Shockley, and brother William Stone (Gail),sister, Rosaletta Hudson. Her maternal Beitz cousins, Missie, Kristi, Brian, John, and David.
Sandra is predeceased by her parents, Joseph William Stone and Ronelda Glee Stone, and younger sister, Sonja Lorene Stone.
Sandra Walton's generous, kind spirit, will be deeply missed in our lives.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 11, at noon at Riverview Cemetery in Ronceverte, WV, with Rev. Stephen Baldwin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandra's name are accepted to Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901, and Ronceverte Presbyterian Church, 261 Locust Street, Ronceverte, WV 24970.
