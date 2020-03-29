SANDRA RASMUSSEN, "Sandy," age 58, died on February 20, 2020, at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Round Rock, Texas.
She was a resident of Temple, Texas, for 30 years. Her childhood home was South Charleston, W.Va.
Sandy was predeceased by her father, Roger Kiser, in August, 2005.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Karl Rasmussen of Temple Texas; and three daughters, Andrea Rasmussen of Temple, Texas, Elizabeth Rasmussen of Aubrey, Texas, and Melissa Rasmussen of Temple, Texas.
She is also survived by her mother, Jean Kiser of South Charleston, W.Va.; her sister, Valerie Bone (Jim) of South Charleston, W.Va.; her brother, Kevin Kiser of Larkspur, Colo.; her in-laws, Roger and Kay Rasmussen of St. Albans, W.Va.; three sisters-in-law, Joyce, Diane and Amy; and nieces, nephew and their children.
Sandy will be cremated, and her family will gather privately to celebrate her life.
Memorial donations may be made to Buddies Place Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 123593, Fort Worth, TX 76121; https://www.buddiesplacecatrescue.org/donate/; or Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.