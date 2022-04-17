Sandra "Sandy" Prather Apr 17, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SANDRA "SANDY" PRATHER 60, of St. Albans passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at her residence.She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Elodene (Rose) Prather.Sandy was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1980, West Virginia University with a BS degree in Social Work. She also obtained her Master's degree from Marshall University.She retired from the State of West Virginia in 2019. She loved her family, her dog, Ace and kitten, Quennie.She is survived by her siblings, Kathy Cartwright, Stanley (Susan), Kenny, Donny (Teresa), Jeff (Cyndie) and Tammy Prather; nieces, nephews and close friend Suzy.Per Sandy's wishes she was cremated and the family will hold a memorial service and place her with her parents at Belt Cemetery in Wirt County at a later date.You can visit Sandy's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Prather family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sandy Suzy Education University Internet Sandra Prather St. Albans Parents Memorial Service Page Recommended for you Local Spotlight George Marion McCormick Victor E. Sigmon Janet Bird Searls Carol Martin Montgomery N. Dean Parkins Norma Jean Swisher Geraldine "Geri" Hurst Summer Dawn Thaxton Blank N. Dean Parkins Geraldine "Geri" Hurst Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS