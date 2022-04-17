Thank you for Reading.

Sandra "Sandy" Prather
SANDRA "SANDY" PRATHER 60, of St. Albans passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Elodene (Rose) Prather.

Sandy was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1980, West Virginia University with a BS degree in Social Work. She also obtained her Master's degree from Marshall University.

She retired from the State of West Virginia in 2019. She loved her family, her dog, Ace and kitten, Quennie.

She is survived by her siblings, Kathy Cartwright, Stanley (Susan), Kenny, Donny (Teresa), Jeff (Cyndie) and Tammy Prather; nieces, nephews and close friend Suzy.

Per Sandy's wishes she was cremated and the family will hold a memorial service and place her with her parents at Belt Cemetery in Wirt County at a later date.

You can visit Sandy's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Prather family.

