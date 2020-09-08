SANDRA SUE ROUSH, 73, of Letart, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at home. A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.
