Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SANDRA SUE ROUSH, 73, of Letart, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at home. A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.