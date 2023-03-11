SANDRA WEBB CASTEEL, 82, of Charleston, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on March 9, 2023 at CAMC from cancer.
She was very proud to be a member of D.A.R.
She graduated from Scott High School in 1958 and attended Marshall University.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Casteel; parents, Ray and Genevieve Price of Madison; daughter, Catherine Tate.
Surviving are sons, Charles R. "Rusty" (Robin) Webb of Charleston and Jason (Crista) Webb of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Alexandra, Jackson, and Jillian Webb, and Andrea Tate (Brandon Kline) of Charleston; great-grandson, Declan Banks Kline; brothers, Gary (Bonnie) Price of Caldwell WV and Lloyd (Lora) Price of Teays Valley; sisters, Linda Price of Dunbar, Wilma (David) Styers of Princeton WV; and her faithful friends, Susy Combs, Barbara Harless Brown and Madeline Lipscomb. Thank you.
The family wishes to give a very special thank you to her niece, Tammy McClanahan, without whom she would not have had the quality of life of which she enjoyed.
A Celebration of Sandra's life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, 4122 MacCorkle Avenue, SW, Charleston, WV 25309. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.