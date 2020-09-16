SANDRA WILKINSON BURDETTE. It is with great sadness that the family of Sandra Wilkinson Burdette announces her passing from complications surrounding CoVID-19 on September 1, 2020 at Charleston Area Medical Center.
Sandra of Charleston, WV was born on May 9, 1960 in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Edna Mae Bonnett Shepard of Parkersburg, WV and Donald Lee Wilkinson. She was also preceeded in death by her brother, James Shepard II also of Parkersburg, WV.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Ed Burdette. She is also survived by her brother John Shepard of Vienna, WV, her sisters Coleen Swafford of Allen, Texas and Jima Dunlap of Roy, Washington. She was also aunt to 3 girls, and aunt/Godmother to Joseph Shepard, as well as great aunt to 3 girls.She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School in 1978 and West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1982. She later earned her Masters Degree from West Virginia University in 2005.
Sandra was a teacher, she taught at East Bank Junior High/Middle School and Cedar Grove Middle School for 33 years. She loved her kids and loved to teach. She also loved to read and cross stitch. She loved to go cruising with her friends visiting many locations in the Caribbean and Alaska. She loved going to the beach with her family. She loved her church (Southridge Church) and most of all her husband. She had a personal relationship with her savior Jesus Christ and now her pain has ended and she is free to be in Heaven. She is reunited with her mother and brother. Sandra was a kind and forgiving soul, we will never forget her and all the love she showed family and friends.
Memorial Service will be 1:30 p.m., September 19, at Southridge Church of God with Pastor Scott Beha officiating, the service can be viewed by facebook live on Ed Burdette's profile page. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., Saturday at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
