SANDRA WILKINSON BURDETTE, 60, of South Hills died September 1, 2020. Memorial Service will be 1:30pm Saturday, September 19, at Southridge Church of God. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., Saturday at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
