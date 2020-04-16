SANKEY EUGENE PARSONS, 85, of Charleston, left his earthly bounds on April 13, 2020.
Sankey was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving from 1955-1959. He was retired from a 35 year service with the Federal Aviation Administration.
Sankey enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and outdoor activities.
He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 64 years, Joan Parsons; son, James "Jamie" Harold; parents, Sankey and Dorothy Parsons; brother, James; sister, Patty, and brother-in-law, Neville.
Sankey is survived by his brothers, Jack Parsons (Laura), Tommy Parsons (Hariet), Gary Parsons (Carol) and Larry Parsons (Josephine); children, Wendell Parsons (Rae Ann), Tonia P. Shelton and Stephen Parsons (Maurica); grandchildren, Jason Parsons (Stephanie), Jake Shelton (Amy), Jamie Shelton, Cortney Parsons and Michael Parsons; great-grandchildren, Jared, Lilly, Jan and Evelyn; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID- 19 situation, a family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 17, at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.