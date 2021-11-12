Thank you for Reading.

Sara Ann Goode
SYSTEM

SARA ANN GOODE, 64, of Charleston passed away November 7, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division. She was a Salad Bar attendant with Shoney's.

Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Olive Plumley Withrow; brothers, William Withrow, Jr. and Lewis Withrow; sisters, Mary Parcell and Patricia Bishop.

Surviving her are son, Allen Goode; and sister, Brenda Johnson. Also surviving are her best friend Jill Mullins and several nieces and nephews who are also left to mourn her passing.

Graveside Services will be 12 p.m., Saturday, November 13, at Withrow Family Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Walls officiating. Burial will follow in the Withrow Family Cemetery, Queen Shoals, WV.

The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com

Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Goode Family.

Tags

Recommended for you