Sara Ann Horrocks

SARA ANN (BILLHEIMER) HORROCKS, age 61, of Mt. Nebo, WV passed into Heaven on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at WVU Medicine - JW Ruby Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Charleston, WV on December 28th, 1959, a daughter of the late Gordon Billheimer and the late Donna Greco.
Sara was the owner of Nailicious Nails in Summersville, WV and a member of the Grand Order of Loyal Leprechauns. She was a 1978 graduate of Gauley Bridge High School.
Sara is survived by her much beloved husband, Lee Horrocks; children, Leanna and Matthew, both of Mt. Nebo; a sister Betsy Billheimer Atwater of Boomer, WV; a brother, Gordon Billheimer, Jr. of Austin, TX; a niece and two nephews, and her best friends Peggy and Bernard Drennen.
Per her wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Memorial donations can be made to the Mt. Nebo St. Patrick's Day Parade, 546 Wilderness Highway, Apt. 1, Mt. Nebo, WV 26679 or to any Hospice provider.
