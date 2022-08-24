Thank you for Reading.

Sara Elizabeth Vassel West
SARA ELIZABETH VASSEL WEST, 91 of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 23rd surrounded by family and friends. Sara was born to Jake and Minnie Green Vassel on August 11, 1931. Above all else Sara loved her family and if you were her friend, it was for life. Sara was involved in many civic activities including serving as President of the local Chapter of AARP on numerous occasions and any activity that improved the lives of those around her.

Sara's ultimate love beyond family and friends would be her dedication to her animal friends whether they be her beloved dachshunds, or the many cats, coons, opossums or foxes that would form a line on her back porch to be fed. This love often included taking injured neighborhood cats to the vet for treatment or shots. If it had four feet, it had a place on her porch and would not go hungry or in pain. Her dedication to "the little animals" as she often referred to them cannot be overstated.

