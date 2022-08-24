SARA ELIZABETH VASSEL WEST, 91 of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 23rd surrounded by family and friends. Sara was born to Jake and Minnie Green Vassel on August 11, 1931. Above all else Sara loved her family and if you were her friend, it was for life. Sara was involved in many civic activities including serving as President of the local Chapter of AARP on numerous occasions and any activity that improved the lives of those around her.
Sara's ultimate love beyond family and friends would be her dedication to her animal friends whether they be her beloved dachshunds, or the many cats, coons, opossums or foxes that would form a line on her back porch to be fed. This love often included taking injured neighborhood cats to the vet for treatment or shots. If it had four feet, it had a place on her porch and would not go hungry or in pain. Her dedication to "the little animals" as she often referred to them cannot be overstated.
In addition to her parents, Sara is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Paul West, brothers Jake Jr., Billy and Freddy Lee Vassel, great grandsons Myles Nathanial Nix and Elliott Myles McGhee.
Sara is survived by brother Charles Vassel of Midwest City, OK, daughter Gail McGhee, (Chris) of Fredericksburg, VA, son Thomas Schoolcraft, (Debby) of Charleston WV, granddaughters Lindsay Dingman (Scott) of Walkersville, MD, Heather McGhee, of Alexandria, VA. Grandsons, Brenton McGhee(Jessica) of Walkersville, MD, Justin Schoolcraft of Kansas City, KS, niece Elizabeth Harvey of Jodie, WV, nephews Christopher and Brian Vassel of Midwest City, OK, Joseph and Luther Payne of Jodie, WV and very special friends Wanda Reid and Russell Miller whom she considered dear family. And last but certainly not least, her "little baby doll" Mini.
The family would like to express a heartfelt appreciation to Kanawha Hospice Care and the loving care provided to Sara by her niece Elizabeth Harvey, Debbie Jordan, Marcella Thomas, Jeanie Walker, and Debby Bragg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Sara's name to Kanawha Hospice Care at 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston WV, 25387 or New Hope Animal Rescue, PO Box 461, Scott Depot, WV 25560.
In keeping with Sara's wishes, a graveside service for family will be held at the Marmet Cemetery on Thursday August 25th.