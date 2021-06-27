SARA IRENE DABNEY TERRY affectionately known as "Ms. T." transitioned from life-to-life eternal at home on June 19, 2021. Born January 2, 1938. She was the fourth child of Russell R. and Hazel J. Dabney. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Virginia Stribling Jefferson, her father Russell R. Dabney, Sr.; mother, Hazel J. Dabney, sister- Zemoria Higginbotham, brother- Russell R. Dabney, Jr.; and sister, Willa Ann Leonard.
Educated in the Kanawha County school system, she graduated from Garnett High School in 1955. She had a mind for business and worked in the family business in her teen years.
Ms. T. was a hard worker and cared for her family. She worked for CAMC Memorial for 40 years as a unit clerk. She loved fully, and had an infectious laugh. She was always willing to help someone in need.
Left to cherish her memory, her five children Brock E. Terry, Jr., Ricardo R. Terry, Yolanda A. Terry, Brian L. Terry, and Yvette A. Terry. Ten grandchildren Sharletta M. Green, Alexa M. Green, Joshua R. Terry, Stephon D. Terry, Jarrett M. Terry, Marciel M. Terry, Avery L. Terry, Breah O. Bauer-Terry, and Janelle L. Terry and seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and treasured friends.