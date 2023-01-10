SARA JANE CHASE of Ripley, WV, passed away on December 31, 2022, at the young age of 56. Sara was a mother, a wife, an ally, and friend. When called upon for help of any kind, Sara was there. A strong and stubborn woman, it would take more than an inconvenience to make Sara falter. From birth when she was given her first "bad card" by being diagnosed with Leukemia, to dealing with the second bad card of being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis right in the prime of her life. Sara did nothing more than bat an eye at the situation and continue to move forward stronger than before. Sara was a woman of stature and dignity. From curling her hair and putting a full face of makeup on right before bedtime to always making sure she switched out her purses every now and then so she did not overuse one, Sara enjoyed being a woman of class. Sara was a woman that wouldn't be so easily budged, especially when it came to one of her own. She was not just a mother, but a best friend, a mentor, and a role model. Sara Chase is predeceased by her mother and father, James and Norma Olive; her son, Isiah Chase, and niece, Rhonda Coleman. Sara is survived by her husband, Harry Chase; son, Ethan Chase; her daughters, Sam Olive, Nikki, Heavenly, and Jordan Chase; sister, Patty Coleman; her niece, Donna Coleman, and her grandchildren, Maddison and Makenzie and Alex and Haley. A Memorial service will take place at Pocatalico Community Church on Saturday January 14, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. This will be a time to celebrate the life of Sara. Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.longfisherfuneralhome.com