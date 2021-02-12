SARAFINA LEE BLAKE, 70, of Ronceverte, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center of an unexpected illness.
Born June 13, 1950 at Montgomery, WV, she was a daughter of the late Kelva T. and Rose M. DeFranco White.
Sarafina was a retired nurse.
She is survived by one son, Jayson Blake of Mt. Carbon, WV and a sister, Regina Walls of Georgia.
Per her wishes she has been cremated and a memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.