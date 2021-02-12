Thank you for Reading.

SARAFINA LEE BLAKE, 70, of Ronceverte, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center of an unexpected illness.

Born June 13, 1950 at Montgomery, WV, she was a daughter of the late Kelva T. and Rose M. DeFranco White.

Sarafina was a retired nurse.

She is survived by one son, Jayson Blake of Mt. Carbon, WV and a sister, Regina Walls of Georgia.

Per her wishes she has been cremated and a memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.