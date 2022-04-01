Sarah Ann Burgess Apr 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SARAH ANN BURGESS 77 of Charleston, WV, passed away March 28, 2022. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sarah Ann Burgess Funeral Home Charleston Preston Pass Away Wv Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Tony Haid Kenneth William Eastwood Larry Dwight McKinney Emory C. (Sam) Waggoner Ronald Keith Humphrey Willard Henry McClanahan Carlos A. Moore Arthur Leroy Cobbs Blank Linda Sue Spurlock Robert Hill Harbert Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 1, 2022 Daily Mail WV KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks