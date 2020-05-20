SARAH ANN GILMAN BURGESS WOLFE, 66, of Man, W.Va., suddenly and unexpectedly departed this life on Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by love and care from her family. She "saw God" on Friday and is now resting peacefully with our Lord and Savior in heaven.
She was born April 28, 1954, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Sheldon Gibbs Burgess and Sarah Ellen Gilman Burgess. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt and uncle, Pleasant and George Lohn of Man; her brother in law, Bill Wolfe of Omar; her granddaughter, Emerson Ann Mascherino of Man; and her cousins, Earl (Radine) Queen of Logan and John "Skip" Queen of High Point, N.C.
Mrs. Wolfe was a 1972 graduate of Man High School and a 1976 graduate of Marshall University. She was a beloved teacher at Mallory Elementary School and Man Elementary School for 35 years.
Mrs. Wolfe was a proud West Virginian. She was strong in her Christian faith and was a lifelong member of the Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church where she served in the Methodist Women and many other capacities.
Sarah was a devoted wife, a loving daughter, a caring sister, a wonderful mother of three and grandmother of six, and an earnest friend to many in her church and her community. She was a lifelong Girl Scout and leader, as well as active in many community organizations. Sarah loved her family and her friends fiercely, and she was unwavering in her devotion to her church and her Christian faith. She saw beauty in all of God's wonders, and often would share her Christian faith with others through her quote, "I saw God today." She loved all of her children that she taught throughout her 35 year career, as she taught, treated, and respected them as if they were her own. She loved the sun and the South Carolina coast, and the tranquility and cool, fresh mountain air of the Alleghenies. She cherished her Airedales, Cappy, Pepper and Shelly, and found tremendous joy and pleasure in reading, dancing, singing, and laughing with her family and friends. Mrs. Wolfe brought love, compassion, kindness and joy to all of those that knew her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 43 years, Robert "Bob" Wolfe, of Man; her sons, Matthew (Brieann) Wolfe of Columbus, Ohio, and Steven (Kayla) Wolfe of Charleston; her daughter, Sarah Morgan (Curtis) Mascherino of Man; her grandsons, Keegan and Brayden Wolfe of Columbus, Ohio, and Sawyer Wolfe of Charleston; her granddaughters, Sarah Ellen Mascherino of Man and Laney Wolfe of Charleston; her brother, Gilman (Terri) Burgess of Man; her sister in law, Christina Wolfe of Omar; her nephews, David (Mitzi) Wolfe of Logan and Joseph (Leslie) Wolfe of Omar; her nieces, Michelle (Doug) Loar of Shinnston, Lauren (Josh) Stafford of Man, and Erin Burgess of Man; her cousins, Linda (Willie) Akers of Logan, Mark (Harry) Queen of Winston-Salem, N.C., Fran Queen of High Point, N.C., Tina Queen of Charleston, Kinley (Rob) Reiner of Altamonte Springs, Fla., Valerie Rouse of Cordele, Ga., and Georgeanne (John) Dasovich of Marietta, Ga.; and her great nieces and nephews, Layla Stafford, Hunter and Aiden Napier, Jace and Elin Wolfe, and Kaylee Wolfe. She was also loved and cherished by the men and women of the Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. ET, Friday, May 22, at the Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church in Man, with Rev. Terry Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to services.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sarah's memory may be made to the Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, 104 E. McDonald Avenue, Man, WV 25635.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Krantz - McNeely Funeral Home in Man.