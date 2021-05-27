SARAH B. (FRIEND) GRENINGER, 38, of Lock Haven, PA, went home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2021 after a brief and unexpected illness.
Sarah was born August 22, 1982 to Richard and Linda Friend of St. Albans, WV.
Sarah was a 2000 graduate of St. Albans High School. She received her designation as a Nationally Registered Medical Assistant from Ben Franklin Technical Center in Dunbar, WV.
Over the years she enjoyed working at Hallmark and various home health agencies caring for the elderly or persons of special needs.
Her greatest passions in life were her children, yard selling, animals, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Sarah was the type of person who never met a stranger. She had a zest for life and making others smile.
Sarah is preceded in death by her brother Robbie Friend. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband, Sam Greninger of Lock Haven, PA. Also surviving are her three children, Hannah, Ashly, and Zachary: her brother Pastor Matt (Sarah) Friend of Charleston, WV; two nieces; one nephew; and many cousins.
Sarah was a firm believer in being an organ donor. By her selflessness, she was able to provide a second chance at life for dozens of people through the donation of vital organs and tissues.
A celebration of life service will be held at Bible Center Church in Charleston, WV on Friday, May 28, at 7 p.m., with Pastor Richard Thompson officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. A private family graveside service will take place Saturday morning, led by her brother Matt, where Sarah will be laid to rest beside their brother Robbie.
Online condolences can be sent to casdorphandcurry.com