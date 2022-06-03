SARAH "BELLA" REAMES, age 22, passed away tragically due to a bicycle accident on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at CAMC General Hospital. Sarah, with her unselfish nature, has given others the gift of life by donating her organs through CORE.
Sarah was born on October 15, 1999 in Cookeville, TN.
Sarah worked as a manager at the Malden Gino's and will be missed by her fellow employees and customers. As a young teen Sarah volunteered at Olive Branch Ministries Thrift Store in Belle, where her Papaw Art taught her to donate to help others. She never let go of that lesson.
Sarah was giving. She was hardworking and selfless. To call Sarah friend, meant that no matter what she would be there. Sarah would go out of her way, just to see someone she loved smile. Sarah would go out of her way just to see someone she just met smile. She was a bright light in a dark world. She was the most precious part of life. We challenge everyone to do a kind act for someone else, may the memory of our Sarah Bella live on forever.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Chad; Alasia and Isaic Reames, who she loved like her own children; mother, Heather McKinley; grandmother, Janey Rose; sisters, Sammy Koonce (Brooke), Cassie Sanders (Ashley), Cheyenne Morrison, Mindy Shoemaker (Bert); brother, Nathaniel McKinley; nephews, Carter Speck, Riley Fenton, Mason Armes, and Jayce Armes; nieces, Rosalie Runyon and Aubrie Armes; and her loved friends, Gary Hoalcraft, III and Dennie Lester, III.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Art Rose and mother- in- law, Jess Reames.
A service to Honor the Life of Sarah Reames will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 6, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Pastor Gary Riley officiating. Interment will follow in Emma Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Liberty, WV.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.