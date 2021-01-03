Sarah Chambers

SARAH ELIZABETH CHAMBERS 78, of Chelyan, WV, born August 5, 1942, was greeted by our Lord and Savior on December 30, 2020. She passed due to complications from a heart aneurysm.
Sarah was a devoted and loving wife, amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to all who knew her. She was a hard worker, loved helping those in need and always made her special lasagna for families in their time of loss. She will truly be missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Burl Epperley, her mother, Nellie Epperley Waugh, sisters Louise Bailey and Sue Jude, brothers James Epperley and Roger Waugh.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years Glenn Chambers, daughters, Rashell Estep (Tim), Glenda Nelson (Don), son, John Chambers (Yulonda), granddaughters Brittnay Kidd (Chad), Olivia Chambers, Amanda Nelson, grandson Asa Chambers, and great grandson, Ethan Kidd, and brother George Epperley of Dry Branch.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Pryor Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor David Cooper will be officiating.
Burial will immediately follow at Montgomery Memorial Garden. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing practiced.
