SARAH ELISE GALPERIN, April 3, 1990 - June 27, 2020.
Sarah Elise Galperin, 30 of Wilson passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. A celebration of Sarah's life will be held at a later date.
Sarah is survived by her parents, Gregory Lee and Lisa Beard Galperin of Wilson; sister, Samantha Gibbs and husband, David and her loving nieces, Kaylynn, Charlie and Tia Gibbs of Atlanta; grandmother, Rose Riter of West Virginia; aunts and uncles, Stephen Galperin and wife, Beth of New Hampshire, D. Lee Beard and wife, Andi of Virginia and Linda Smith and husband, Jack of Florida and great uncle and aunt, Bill Rogers and wife, Maxine of West Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her son, Rylan James; grandparents, Lee and Barbara Beard and her grandfathers, Simon "Si" Galperin and David Riter.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.