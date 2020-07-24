SARAH JEAN WADE, age 43 and son, Xavier Wade, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, OH.
Sarah was born in Charleston on August 10, 1976, to Candace Wade and Timmy Green, she graduated from Capital High School in 1994. She worked as a 4-star server at Cracker Barrel where she served every customer with a smile. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spending her free time with family. There was never a dull moment when Sarah was around, she could fill the room with her infectious laugh and light up any space with her bright smile. She was strong-willed, hard-working, giving, and loved her family unconditionally.
Sarah is survived by her parents' Candy and Abdul Alqutub; Father, Timmy Green; children, Jacob Wade, Carrissa Slack (Aiden), Jordyn Slack (Braxton), Cheyenna White, and Scott Watkins; siblings, Yusuf Alqutub (Caitlin Estes, Kayden, Amira, Milani), Madlyn Alqutub, Raymond Green, Nancy Green, and Elizabeth Green; Aunt, Ceean Wade; Grandmother, Nancy King (Buster King), and her many cousins, they were the best of friends. She is preceded in death by her Grandmother Madlyn Wade.
We want to thank all our friends and family that have helped and supported us during this difficult time.
Service will be Friday, July 24, at 2:00 p.m., at the Elk Funeral Home, 2001 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, with Pastor Ollie Parsons officiating. Private burial will be in Madison Memory Gardens.
A walk through visitation will begin at 1:00 PM.
Please wear masks and follow safe distance guidelines.
