Sarah Louise Jalbert
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the ever giving and creative SARAH LOUISE JALBERT passed into the arms of Christ Jesus in Marietta, Ohio with family by her side. She was born October 21, 1937 to Emogene and Cecil B. Adams of South Charleston, WV. Sarah and her late husband Ronald Louis Jalbert, shared a loving marriage marked by community involvement in Parkersburg, WV.

Sarah was passionate about helping others and started her career as the Assistant to the Director of Mental Health and later to the Director of Health Education at the WV Department of Health. She received her degree in Social Services from WVUP and obtained her WV Social Work license. In continuing her passion for helping others, she was the Executive Director of the Parkersburg Care Line, a 24-hour hotline for persons in crisis, until her retirement.

