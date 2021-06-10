SARAH SHAFFER, 66, of Flatwoods passed away on June 8, 2021 at her home in Braxton County, WV.
She is proceded in death by her parents, Omer and Madeline Riffle; son, George Arthur Miller; and brother, Darrell Riffle.
Sarah was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time and caring for her family.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Alfred Holley Shaffer; son, Brian (Brenda) Shaffer; daughters, Sheila M. (Tim) Murdock, Teresa L. (Steve) Jones, Bev. (John) Lattea, Anita Kennedy, Tina Tory, and Brenda Tanner; brother, Olen Riffle; sisters, Retha Miller, Rosemary Wynes, and Mary Riffle; 20 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hafer Funeral Home or to daughter, Sheila Murdock, to help the family with funeral expenses.
A service will be at Hafer Funeral Home on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Hafer Funeral home. Burial will be at White Oak Cemetery, Pinch, W.V.
Visitation will be one hour prior.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.