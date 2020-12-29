Sarah Spangler

SARAH "BABE" SPANGLER of Peterstown, WV, 89, was born on February 15, 1931, in Gallipolis, Ohio. She died on Friday, December 25, 2020, having enjoyed a long, faithful, and fulfilling life.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Mack Spangler, Jr., her son, Thomas, her parents, Floyd and Lela Riffle, and her brothers, David Smith, Harry Leroy Riffle, Donald Riffle, Roy F. Riffle, James A. Riffle, Daniel Riffle, and Joseph Riffle. She is survived by her children: son, Larry, of Indiana, Pennsylvania; son, Steven, of Maxwelton, West Virginia; daughter, Debra, of Lewisburg, West Virginia; son and wife, Mark and Tracy, of Charleston, West Virginia; and son (grandson), Andy, of Fairlea, West Virginia. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Amy, Laura, Beth, and Hannah; grandsons, Joshua, Alex, Evan, and Josiah; and great-grandchildren, Stevie, Braedon, Kyrie, Valen, Zane, Peter, Ramona, Emmy, Micah, Ira, Llewelyn, and Malachi. Sarah is further survived by her siblings, Rudy Riffle, Dortha Riffle, Dale Riffle, and Peggie (Harold) Payne, and many nieces and nephews.
Babe was the second born of twelve children. She adored and helped care for her brothers and sisters. She was a devoted mother, who raised her five children and two of her grandchildren, though she was "Mom" to many more. Her commitment to family was admirable and endless, and her faith was dear to her and guided her life. Sarah enjoyed singing, poetry, horticulture, reading, telling stories, and laughing. She was selflessly charitable; she knew every stanza to every hymn; and her wit was quick and unmatched.
In the last several years, she developed many meaningful relationships with friends and caretakers in Ronceverte, West Virginia, where she and her late husband Mack spent an extended period of convalescence.
A private memorial for the immediate family will be held in her honor at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home in Peterstown, West Virginia. The public is invited to the interment at Peterstown Cemetery directly following the memorial. Reverend Jonathan Turner will officiate. Online guestbook can be signed, or condolences may be sent to the family at www.broyles-shrewsbury.com. Arrangements by Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, Peterstown, WV.