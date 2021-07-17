Saundra Batson Ashworth

SAUNDRA (SANDI) BATSON ASHWORTH passed away July 3, 2021 after a short illness in San Antonio, TX. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and earned a Bachelors of Education in Music from West Virginia University.
She settled in San Antonio where she taught for 42 years as a music teacher. Upon her retirement from the school system, she continued to substitute and volunteer to give guitar lessons to 4th and 5th graders one day a week. She also served as the choir director for the Saint Andrews Presbyterian church in San Antonio until she went to the hospital in April.
Many were touched by her love of music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Seager and Myrtle Batson and sister, Deloris Seckman. She is survived by nieces Joyce Hendrix and Linda Barker (Steve), and her nephews Gary (Sheri) and Warren Seckman as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Sandi's wishes were to be cremated and interred at her church. A Celebration of her life will be held at Saint Andrews Presbyterian in San Antonio, TX on July 17, at 5 p.m. C.T. The celebration will be live on ZOOM and later available on YouTube.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Texas Music Educators Association scholarship fund, the music department at her church or a charity of your choice.