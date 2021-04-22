SAUNDRA JOY VERNATI, 66, of Sissonville, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Born on December 21, 1954 to the late Lester Pritt and Freda (Hamon) Pritt. She was also preceded in death by two of her brothers Randall Pritt, and Dennis Pritt.
She attended Legg Fork Community Church of Sissonville, WV and knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are her loving husband of 23 years, Don Vernati "Spanky", son Lee Martin of North Charleston, WV and his children Katelynn Werhle, Davidson Martin, and Kinsley Martin, son Troy Martin (Sara), and children Tori Sigmon (Caleb) and their daughter Lakelyn of Sissonville, WV, Christopher Martin of White Sulpher Springs, WV Skylar Swain and Charlie Swain of Sissonville, WV daughter, Linda Wolfe (Ron) of Cross Lanes, WV, brother, Todd Page of Cross Lanes, WV, sisters, Joan Purse (John) of Alabama, Deborah Young of West Virginia, and Kelley Kimberlin of Virginia.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, April, 23, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview with Pastor Jerry Naylor officiating. Burial will follow at Vernati Family Cemetery on Pinch Ridge.
Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., on Friday, April, 23, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.