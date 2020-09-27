Saundra Sue Hamrick

SAUNDRA SUE (SANDY) HAMRICK, 80, of Hernshaw, left this world for her heavenly home on September 24, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on June 27, 1940, in Charleston and was a lifelong resident of West Virginia.
She was a Christian and most recently attended Hernshaw United Methodist Church until her health began to fail. She was a graduate of East Bank High School and was a secretary for several different trucking companies before taking time off to raise her family. At the age of 70 she returned work for the State of West Virginia and officially retired 5 years later.
She loved crocheting, reading and the Outer Banks. She also enjoyed selling AVON to friends and family and won many awards for her achievements. More than anything she was a completely devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved nothing more than spending time with her family.
She was a doting MaMaw to her only granddaughter, Kaylie Elizabeth, who was her pride and joy. Although she technically had only 2 children, many others called her Mom throughout the years. She was so, so loved and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Evelyn Harless; brothers, Jerry F. Harless and Robert A. Harless; infant grandson, Jacob Matthew Williams.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 62 years, James "Jim" Hamrick of Hernshaw; daughters Jill (Sidney) Parsons of Hurricane, Lori (Scott) Williams of Hernshaw; brothers, Charles Harless of Sissonville and Randall Harless of Ripley; sister, Debby Cline (Chancy) of Woodsfield, Ohio; granddaughter, Kaylie Elizabeth Williams of Hernshaw; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, a private service for the family will be held.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is assisting the Hamrick Family.