On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, SAVANNAH PEARL EDWARDS transitioned to her heavenly home. Her devotion to God and family was ever so present. Not only was she a shining light to family and friends but to everyone she came in contact with. Her love, compassion and willingness to help those in need was on constant display. She was a mother to many in the community and her impact has changed the lives of countless others.
Savannah was born to the late Roosevelt and Willie May in Lexington, Ky., on February 28, 1927. She would later marry William D. Edwards and out of that union together raised 15 children.
She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was called to the ministry, where she served as Mother of the church at Greater Emmanuel Gospel Tabernacle. Savannah worked at the governor's mansion for many years, she helped coordinate the food program at Shawnee Hills Rehabilitation Center and later helped manage the cafeteria at West Virginia State College (University), where she would later retire as food director.
Savannah was preceded in death by her husband, William Davis Edwards; brother, Roosevelt "Sonny" May Jr.; sister, Catherine Berry; son, Robin Carter; and daughters, Joan Taylor, Cherryl "Cookie" Perkins, Diane "Tweety" Carter, Merriel "Sissy" Tyler and Carolyn "Niecey" Lewis.
She is survived by sons James (Wanda) Carter, Jan Carter, Michael Carter, Eric (Melissa) Edwards, William (Diane) Edwards, and daughters Sandra (Thomas) Abnathy, Brenda (Pinky) Saddler, Debbie Solomon and Theresa Coleman. Savannah leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great - grandchildren and great - great - grandchildren. She was a four-generation matriarch with a host of nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
She was our Matriarch, our Queenie, our heart beat.
A special thanks to the Genesis Valley Nursing Facility and staff in South Charleston.