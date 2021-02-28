Savannah Reese

SAVANNAH H. REESE, 27, of Charleston, WV, passed away February 24, 2021. Born April 24, 1993 in Charleston, she was the daughter of Dewey Harrison Reese, the late Gail Viola Reese, and her aunt that raised her, Mary Powdrill. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her uncle William Lyons.
Savannah was the type of person you fell in love with the second you met her. She lifted our spirits with her attitude and smile. She was a bright light of sunshine wherever she went. Family and friends meant the most to her throughout her life. She expressed herself through her music and was influenced by Kevin Gates. Savannah was a member of the ROTC program at Capitol High School. She always cheered for the Cowboys. Loyalty meant everything to her.
She is survived by her father, Dewey Harrison Reese; aunt, Mary Powdrill; brother, Micky Harrison Thompson and several nieces, aunts, cousins and friends.
The family will welcome friends from 6 - 8 p.m., on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the funeral home, with Pastor Leroy Conner, officiating. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow at Sissonville Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com