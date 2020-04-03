Scarlett June Plotkin

SCARLETT JUNE PLOTKIN, 4 months old, died March 30, 2020, at CAMC Women and Children's Hospital, Charleston. She will be cremated. Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.

