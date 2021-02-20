SCARLETT MONROE HANDLEY, 5 months and 19 days of Nebo, WV, was granted her angel wings on February 12, 2021.
She was a loving, happy, joyful, always smiling baby. She enjoyed music and playing with mommy, daddy and her siblings. "Our precious little angel is greatly loved and will be truly missed by us all."
She is survived by her parents, Timothy Handley and Ashley Kennedy; brothers Mason Clark and Gunnar Roush; sister Brynlee Handley; grandparents Timothy and Susan Handley of St. Albans and Randal and Edwina Tanner of Duck; great grandmothers Mae Smith and Linda Handley, both of St. Albans; Aunt Brittney Handley of St. Albans; Uncles Ted (April) Koontz of St. Albans and Matthew (Jennifer) Tanner of Duck and several cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Nebo Baptist Church with Pastor Kenneth Tanner officiating. Burial will follow at Nebo Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m., at Nebo Baptist Church.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
