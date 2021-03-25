SCOTT ALLEN WRIGHT 58, of Cross Lanes, WV died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his home. He was born November 14, 1962 in Gallipolis, Ohio. He was the son of Shirley Earl Wright and Virginia Lynn Stickler. He was raised by his paternal grandparents, Clessie and Earl Wright from Poca, WV.
Scott grew up on a dairy farm in Gallipolis Ferry, WV with his grandparents and two sisters Shirley Lynn Wright and Susie Melinda Lou Wright. They later moved to Poca, WV where Scott graduated from Poca High School. He primarily worked as a brick layer until he retired in 2015.
He had been in a 23-year relationship with Tonya Dixon and raised three stepdaughters Meagan Jeffrey, Amanda Jeffrey, and Taylor Jeffrey all from Hurricane WV.
Scott was an incredible man who had a great love for his family. He enjoyed helping others. He had a great sense of humor and liked playing practical jokes. He was a great role model for being a wonderful father and family man as well as a friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his father Shirley Earl Wright, his grandparents Clessie and Earl Wright, and his stepdaughter Amanda Jeffrey.
Scott is survived by his mother, Virginia Stickler, two stepdaughters Amanda Jeffrey of Tampa, FL and Taylor Jeffrey of Cross Lanes, WV, three sisters Shirley Wright Richardson and husband Lewis of Riverview, FL, Susie Wright Meaige of Seminole, FL, and Elizabeth Shidemantle of Coco Beach, FL, two grandchildren Mahalia Dixon and Kali Dixon.
A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at the Clark Cemetery, Delarma Drive, Charleston, WV 25312.
