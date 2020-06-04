Scott Dale Nichols

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


SCOTT DALE NICHOLS, age 51, of South Charleston, passed away suddenly on Tuesday June 2, 2020. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, June 4, 2020

Ashworth, Anna - 11 a.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Cunningham, Jess - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Edwards, Hilda - Noon, Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin.

Hiser, Rebecca - 2 p.m., Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson.

Hudak III, Michael - 2 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Johnson, Arthur - 1 p.m., Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Charleston.

Leport, Gertrude - 2:30 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.

Radcliff, Dorothy - 11:30 a.m., Troy IOOF Cemetery, Troy.

Sands, Dennis - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Spratt, Charles - 2 p.m., Memory Gardens Cemetery, Danville.