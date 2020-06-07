SCOTT DALE NICHOLS, age 51, of South Charleston, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Scott was born March 10, 1969, in Charleston, WV, to Nancy Nichols of South Charleston, and the late Wilmer "Whimp" Nichols, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Terri K. Nichols.
Scott graduated from George Washington High School and Appalachian State University with a degree in business.
Scott was a friend to everyone he met. His warm smile, deep dimples, beautiful blue eyes, and outgoing personality made people gravitate to him. He had a wild sense of adventure that led him through many unexpected although wonderful experiences. He loved saltwater fishing, travel, golf, unique cars, fine food and could talk about each one for hours. Scott could often be found in the middle of an admiring crowd entertaining all with his incredible sense of humor.
He had a proud love for his wife, his two Labradors and was blessed with a happy home.
His daughter and granddaughter who called him "pop-pop" were two people that brought him such joy when he would tell an updated story about each of them.
His family held a high priority for him; he loved his Sisters and Brothers as they were almost part of his daily routine. He loved his mother and was never too far from her reach, checking on her and making sure her needs were met.
Although his heart no longer beats for us, the love we all felt by his thoughtfulness will live with us forever. He was loved and will be missed by so many.
Scott is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 15 years, Rae Ann Nichols; mother, Nancy Nichols; daughter, Madison Nichols and granddaughter, Amara Nichols-Garcia of FL; Sisters, Brenda Lacy (Randall), Marsha Hunter (Sam) of NC; Brothers, Nick Nichols, Charlie Nichols (Charissa), and his true friend and loving brother, Nathan Cobb; Father and mother-in-law, Roy and Ann Mallory, who treated and loved Scott as their own; His faithful furry companions, Kush and Cali; Numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A celebration to honor Scott's life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
