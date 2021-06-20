SCOTT DANIEL WEBB 53 of St. Albans passed away at home Monday, June 14, 2021 after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles H. Webb and brother, Mark Lee Webb.
Scott lived in St. Albans all his life. He loved to Hunt, Fish and ride motorcycles.
Left to cherish his memories are his best friend, Cindy; mother, Shirley Jones Webb; brothers and their family, Charles E. Webb (Diana), Michael Webb (Nancy), Herman Spencer (Barbara) and Brady Spencer (Kathy); several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 21, 2021 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Rev. George Webb officiating. Burial will follow.
You may visit Scott's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Webb family.